WATCH: Entertaining Duke-Virginia first half ends in a basketball wedgie at the rim
Duke's last-second heave ended in a wedged ball
An entertaining first half between No. 2 Virginia and No. 4 Duke ended in amusing fashion.
With Duke trailing by 10 and looking to close the gap in the final seconds before the break, Gary Trent Jr. gathered a rebound off his own miss and sent a final-second heave at the rim. His attempt fell short and sideways, leading to a rare wedgie as time expired and an epic call from CBS' own Ian Eagle.
Virginia shot 44.8 percent from the floor and limited Duke to 37 percent, including 0 for 7 from the 3-point line, to take a comfortable 10-point lead into the second half. It's the largest deficit Duke has faced at home all season.
-
Arkansas signs Anderson to extension
Anderson has a 142-80 overall record coaching the Razorbacks
-
How to watch Duke-UVA on CBS
The Blue Devils face their toughest home test of the season against No. 2 Virginia
-
HS freshman makes 80-foot game-winner
Blake Peters is going to have quite a story to tell his grandkids
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney puts his 4-0 streak on Arizona picks on the line Saturday
-
West Virginia vs. Kentucky odds, picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Kentucky basketball and just locked in a play for...
-
Saturday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
This ACC heavyweight bout between the No. 3 Devils and No. 2 Cavaliers has huge implicatio...
Add a Comment