WATCH: Entertaining Duke-Virginia first half ends in a basketball wedgie at the rim

An entertaining first half between No. 2 Virginia and No. 4 Duke ended in amusing fashion.

With Duke trailing by 10 and looking to close the gap in the final seconds before the break, Gary Trent Jr. gathered a rebound off his own miss and sent a final-second heave at the rim. His attempt fell short and sideways, leading to a rare wedgie as time expired and an epic call from CBS' own Ian Eagle.

"A WEDGIE WITH NO TIME REMAINING. UNPRECEDENTED." pic.twitter.com/TdIFloqkIc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 27, 2018

Virginia shot 44.8 percent from the floor and limited Duke to 37 percent, including 0 for 7 from the 3-point line, to take a comfortable 10-point lead into the second half. It's the largest deficit Duke has faced at home all season.