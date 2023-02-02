Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 7-16; Florida Gulf Coast 14-9

After two games on the road, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are heading back home. Florida Gulf Coast and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Eagles ended up a good deal behind the Liberty Flames when they played this past Saturday, losing 74-57.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas came up short against the Jacksonville Dolphins this past Saturday, falling 74-64.

Florida Gulf Coast didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Cent. Arkansas in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory. Will Florida Gulf Coast repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won both of the games they've played against Cent. Arkansas in the last nine years.