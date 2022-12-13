Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Florida State

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 5-4; Florida State 2-9

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Donald L. Tucker Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

FSU took their contest against the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday by a conclusive 75-53 score. The Seminoles' forward Cameron Corhen filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Carolina Upstate beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 89-84 this past Saturday.

FSU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Troy Trojans Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 79-72. In other words, don't count South Carolina Upstate out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.