Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Florida

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 1-1; Florida 2-0

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Their road trip will continue as they head to Stephen C. O'Connell Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Florida Gators. They will be strutting in after a victory while Florida Atlantic will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida Atlantic received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 80-67 to the Ole Miss Rebels. A silver lining for Florida Atlantic was the play of Vladislav Goldin, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Gators were able to grind out a solid win over the Kennesaw State Owls this past Friday, winning 88-78. Florida can attribute much of their success to forward Colin Castleton, who had 33 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Florida Atlantic's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Florida's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Florida Atlantic can steal Florida's luck or if Florida records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 13-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.