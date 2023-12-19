Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Presbyterian 7-5, Furman 5-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will be home for the holidays to greet the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Timmons Arena. Furman will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Furman fought the good fight in their overtime match against Tulane on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 117-110 to the Green Wave. Despite running the score up even higher than they did last Saturday (100), Furman still had to take the loss.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from PJay Smith Jr, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 4 assists. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. JP Pegues was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 94-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Owls.

The Paladins now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Blue Hose, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-5.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Furman just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian when the teams last played back in December of 2021, winning 75-61. Does Furman have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Presbyterian.