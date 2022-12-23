Who's Playing

Coppin State @ George Mason

Current Records: Coppin State 5-9; George Mason 7-5

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will take on the Coppin State Eagles in a holiday battle at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

GMU was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. GMU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Victor Bailey Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and guard Ronald Polite III, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes. Polite III's performance made up for a slower game against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Coppin State was expected to lose against the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Coppin State netted a 107-100 win.

GMU is now 7-5 while the Eagles sit at 5-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots are 16th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. Coppin State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 32nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.