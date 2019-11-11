Watch Georgia Tech vs. Elon: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgia Tech (home) vs. Elon (away)

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-0; Elon 2-0

Last Season Records: Georgia Tech 14-18; Elon 11-21

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away game this season. They face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday at McCamish Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Phoenix were fully in charge, breezing past the Milligan Buffaloes 95-54.

Georgia Tech had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They escaped with a win against the NC State Wolfpack by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81. Five players on Georgia Tech scored in the double digits: G Michael Devoe (22), F James Banks III (20), F Moses Wright (12), F Khalid Moore (11), and G Jose Alvarado (10).

Their wins bumped Elon to 2-0 and Georgia Tech to 1-0. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: Elon rank 17th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 92.5 on average. But the Yellow Jackets come into the matchup boasting the 23rd fewest points allowed per game in the league at 81. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Yellow Jackets are a big 22-point favorite against the Phoenix.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.