Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Santa Clara 18-10, Gonzaga 21-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center -- Spokane, Washington TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Santa Clara is 1-9 against the Bulldogs since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at McCarthey Athletic Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Santa Clara sitting on three straight wins and the Bulldogs on five.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Santa Clara proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 65-55.

Santa Clara's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brenton Knapper led the charge by scoring 15 points along with two steals. Johnny O'Neil was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga put the finishing touches on their 13th blowout victory of the season on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 86-65 margin over the Pilots. Gonzaga was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Gonzaga to victory, but perhaps none more so than Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds. Ike is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Nolan Hickman, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Broncos' win bumped their record up to 18-10. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga (currently ranked fifth in scoring) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Santa Clara won a match that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting back in January, slipping by the Bulldogs 77-76. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Gonzaga's Anton Watson, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Santa Clara still be able to contain Watson? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 14-point favorite against Santa Clara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.