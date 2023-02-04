Who's Playing

Weber State @ Idaho State

Current Records: Weber State 11-11; Idaho State 8-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Idaho State Bengals are heading back home. The Bengals and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Gym. Idaho State should still be riding high after a victory, while Weber State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Idaho State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, sneaking past 95-91.

Speaking of close games: Weber State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bengals, who are 9-10 against the spread.

Idaho State beat the Wildcats 67-57 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will Idaho State repeat their success, or does Weber State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho

Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.75

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Weber State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.