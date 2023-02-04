Who's Playing
Weber State @ Idaho State
Current Records: Weber State 11-11; Idaho State 8-14
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Idaho State Bengals are heading back home. The Bengals and the Weber State Wildcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Gym. Idaho State should still be riding high after a victory, while Weber State will be looking to get back in the win column.
Idaho State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, sneaking past 95-91.
Speaking of close games: Weber State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Bengals, who are 9-10 against the spread.
Idaho State beat the Wildcats 67-57 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will Idaho State repeat their success, or does Weber State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Gym -- Pocatello, Idaho
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
Odds
The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Weber State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Idaho State 67 vs. Weber State 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - Weber State 95 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 17, 2022 - Weber State 78 vs. Idaho State 61
- Mar 02, 2020 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 68
- Mar 04, 2019 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Idaho State 62 vs. Weber State 60
- Jan 27, 2017 - Weber State 96 vs. Idaho State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Weber State 85 vs. Idaho State 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Idaho State 69 vs. Weber State 68
- Jan 02, 2016 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 56