Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Marquette 2-0, Illinois 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

Marquette has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 8:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Marquette was far and away the favorite against Rider. The Golden Eagles took their match at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 95-65 victory over the Broncs. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as Marquette did.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to Kam Jones, who earned 23 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Oso Ighodaro was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Grizzlies on Friday, taking the game 64-53. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Illinois.

Illinois' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quincy Guerrier, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Terrence Shannon Jr., who earned 15 points along with 3 steals.

The Golden Eagles' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Fighting Illini, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Marquette is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 20-11 record against the spread.

Marquette won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in November of 2021, slipping by Illinois 67-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marquette since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Illinois is a slight 2-point favorite against Marquette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.

Nov 15, 2021 - Marquette 67 vs. Illinois 66

Injury Report for Illinois

Sencire Harris: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Marquette