Who's Playing

No. 16 Virginia @ No. 19 Illinois

Current Records: Virginia 3-0; Illinois 4-0

What to Know

The #16 Virginia Cavaliers will square off against the #19 Illinois Fighting Illini at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Virginia beat the Baylor Bears 86-79 on Friday. The Cavaliers' guard Armaan Franklin looked sharp as he had 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini picked up a 79-70 win over the UCLA Bruins on Friday. Illinois' guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 8-for-9 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

Virginia is now a perfect 3-0 while Illinois sits at 4-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Virginia ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.3 on average. But Illinois enters the matchup with 20.3 takeaways on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.