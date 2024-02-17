Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Wisconsin 17-8, Iowa 14-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 2:15 p.m. ET on February 17th at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Despite being away, Wisconsin is looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

Wisconsin can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They walked away with a 62-54 victory over the Buckeyes. The victory was just what Wisconsin needed coming off of a 78-56 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than AJ Storr, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. Storr didn't help Wisconsin's cause all that much against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Chucky Hepburn, who scored nine points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes came up short against the Terrapins on Wednesday and fell 78-66.

Iowa's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Payton Sandfort, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Ben Krikke who scored 11 points along with two steals.

The Badgers' win bumped their record up to 17-8. As for the Hawkeyes, they dropped their record down to 14-11 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wisconsin beat the Hawkeyes 83-72 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wisconsin is a slight 1-point favorite against Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Iowa.