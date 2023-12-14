Who's Playing

Trinity Baptist Eagles @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Trinity Baptist 0-2, Jacksonville 6-4

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

What to Know

After three games on the road, Jacksonville is heading back home. They will take on the Trinity Baptist Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Jacksonville and SC State on Monday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Dolphins were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 86-85 to the Bulldogs. Even though they lost, Jacksonville's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.5 points per game (they're now ranked 165th in scoring overall).

Meanwhile, Trinity Baptist's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by the Wildcats on the road and fell 104-63. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Trinity Baptist in their matchups with Bethune-Cook.: they've now lost five in a row.

The Dolphins' defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 0-2 with that loss, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Trinity Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Jacksonville against Trinity Baptist when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 74-39 win. With Jacksonville ahead 42-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Jacksonville has won all of the games they've played against Trinity Baptist in the last 7 years.