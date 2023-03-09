Who's Playing
TCU @ Kansas State
Regular Season Records: TCU 20-11; Kansas State 23-8
What to Know
The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #12 Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
TCU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 74-60 to the Oklahoma Sooners. One thing holding the Horned Frogs back was the mediocre play of forward Emanuel Miller, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, K-State came up short against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, falling 89-81. Despite the defeat, K-State had strong showings from guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 24 points, eight dimes and six steals, and forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 24 points in addition to six boards. This makes it three games in a row in which Nowell has had at least three steals.
Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.6 on average. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the 26th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kansas State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against TCU.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Kansas State 82 vs. TCU 61
- Jan 14, 2023 - TCU 82 vs. Kansas State 68
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 63
- Jan 12, 2022 - TCU 60 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Kansas State 71 vs. TCU 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas State 62 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 02, 2021 - TCU 67 vs. Kansas State 60
- Mar 11, 2020 - Kansas State 53 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - TCU 68 vs. Kansas State 57
- Jan 07, 2020 - TCU 59 vs. Kansas State 57
- Mar 14, 2019 - Kansas State 70 vs. TCU 61
- Mar 04, 2019 - Kansas State 64 vs. TCU 52
- Jan 19, 2019 - Kansas State 65 vs. TCU 55
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kansas State 66 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - TCU 66 vs. Kansas State 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Kansas State 73 vs. TCU 68
- Mar 01, 2017 - Kansas State 75 vs. TCU 74
- Feb 01, 2017 - TCU 86 vs. Kansas State 80
- Mar 02, 2016 - Kansas State 79 vs. TCU 54
- Feb 16, 2016 - Kansas State 63 vs. TCU 49