Who's Playing

TCU @ Kansas State

Regular Season Records: TCU 20-11; Kansas State 23-8

What to Know

The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #12 Kansas State Wildcats are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 9 at T-Mobile Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

TCU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 74-60 to the Oklahoma Sooners. One thing holding the Horned Frogs back was the mediocre play of forward Emanuel Miller, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, K-State came up short against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, falling 89-81. Despite the defeat, K-State had strong showings from guard Markquis Nowell, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 24 points, eight dimes and six steals, and forward Keyontae Johnson, who had 24 points in addition to six boards. This makes it three games in a row in which Nowell has had at least three steals.

Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: TCU ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 15.6 on average. Less enviably, the Wildcats are stumbling into the game with the 26th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against TCU.