Who's Playing

George Wash. Colonials @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: George Wash. 15-16, La Salle 15-16

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

George Wash. and La Salle are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. The George Wash. Colonials and the La Salle Explorers are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. George Wash. is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Colonials had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Dukes.

The losing side was boosted by Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Maximus Edwards, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Explorers came up short against the Ramblers on Saturday and fell 64-54.

The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for the Explorers, they now have a losing record at 15-16.

George Wash. came up short against La Salle when the teams last played last Saturday, falling 72-66. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

La Salle and George Wash. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.