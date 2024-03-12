Who's Playing
George Wash. Colonials @ La Salle Explorers
Current Records: George Wash. 15-16, La Salle 15-16
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
George Wash. and La Salle are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. The George Wash. Colonials and the La Salle Explorers are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. George Wash. is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.
On Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Colonials had to settle for a 67-65 defeat against the Dukes.
The losing side was boosted by Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Maximus Edwards, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.
Meanwhile, the Explorers came up short against the Ramblers on Saturday and fell 64-54.
The Colonials have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-16 record this season. As for the Explorers, they now have a losing record at 15-16.
George Wash. came up short against La Salle when the teams last played last Saturday, falling 72-66. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
La Salle and George Wash. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 02, 2024 - La Salle 72 vs. George Wash. 66
- Jan 27, 2024 - La Salle 80 vs. George Wash. 70
- Feb 25, 2023 - George Wash. 92 vs. La Salle 85
- Feb 01, 2023 - La Salle 75 vs. George Wash. 64
- Feb 02, 2022 - George Wash. 89 vs. La Salle 87
- Feb 22, 2020 - La Salle 72 vs. George Wash. 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - George Wash. 59 vs. La Salle 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - George Wash. 80 vs. La Salle 69
- Jan 15, 2017 - La Salle 79 vs. George Wash. 69
- Feb 21, 2016 - George Wash. 90 vs. La Salle 50