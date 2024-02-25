Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Rhode Island 11-15, La Salle 13-14

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

Rhode Island has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tom Gola Arena. Rhode Island is expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The matchup between Rhode Island and the Spiders on Wednesday hardly resembled the 64-57 effort from their previous meeting. The Rams fell 85-77 to the Spiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rhode Island in their matchups with the Spiders: they've now lost six in a row.

David Fuchs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Bonnies on Wednesday, taking the game 72-59. The victory made it back-to-back wins for La Salle.

Among those leading the charge was Daeshon Shepherd, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jhamir Brickus, who scored 15 points along with five assists.

The Rams have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season. As for the Explorers, their win bumped their record up to 13-14.

Rhode Island came out on top in a nail-biter against the Explorers in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rhode Island since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

La Salle is a 3.5-point favorite against Rhode Island, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Explorers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 8 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.