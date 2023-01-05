Who's Playing
North Alabama @ Lipscomb
Current Records: North Alabama 9-6; Lipscomb 8-7
What to Know
The Lipscomb Bisons won both of their matches against the North Alabama Lions last season (84-74 and 75-72) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Bisons and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET at Allen Arena.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Lipscomb on Monday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 77-48 beatdown courtesy of the Liberty Flames.
Meanwhile, the Lions entered their matchup against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Alabama fell just short of Bellarmine by a score of 69-65.
Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bisons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Lipscomb have won five out of their last seven games against North Alabama.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Lipscomb 75 vs. North Alabama 72
- Jan 04, 2022 - Lipscomb 84 vs. North Alabama 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - North Alabama 73 vs. Lipscomb 66
- Feb 06, 2020 - Lipscomb 73 vs. North Alabama 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Alabama 82 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 01, 2019 - Lipscomb 87 vs. North Alabama 75
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lipscomb 102 vs. North Alabama 80