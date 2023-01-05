Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Lipscomb

Current Records: North Alabama 9-6; Lipscomb 8-7

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons won both of their matches against the North Alabama Lions last season (84-74 and 75-72) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. The Bisons and North Alabama will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET at Allen Arena.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Lipscomb on Monday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 77-48 beatdown courtesy of the Liberty Flames.

Meanwhile, the Lions entered their matchup against the Bellarmine Knights on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Alabama fell just short of Bellarmine by a score of 69-65.

Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Odds

The Bisons are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Lipscomb have won five out of their last seven games against North Alabama.