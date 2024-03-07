Halftime Report

Louisiana is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Coastal Carolina 42-30.

If Louisiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-13 in no time. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina will have to make due with a 9-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-21, Louisiana 18-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Louisiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Louisiana has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, the Ragin Cajuns strolled past the Golden Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 77-61.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They secured a 75-71 W over the Warhawks on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 37.5% better than the opposition, as Coastal Carolina's was.

Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to Jacob Meyer, who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists. It was the first time this season that Meyer scored 20 or more points.

The Ragin Cajuns' victory bumped their record up to 18-13. As for the Chanticleers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-21.

Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

Louisiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-77. The rematch might be a little tougher for Louisiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 12-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Coastal Carolina.