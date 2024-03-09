Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: La Salle 15-15, Loyola Chi. 22-8

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the La Salle Explorers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Gentile Arena. The timing is sure in Loyola Chi.'s favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while La Salle has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

On Wednesday, the Ramblers beat the Wildcats 69-59.

Miles Rubin was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against Dayton on Friday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the Explorers were able to grind out a solid win over the Colonials on Saturday, taking the game 72-66.

La Salle got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Khalil Brantley out in front who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Another player making a difference was Anwar Gill, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

The Ramblers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 22-8 record this season. As for the Explorers, the victory got them back to even at 15-15.

Loyola Chi. skirted past La Salle 76-73 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Loyola Chi. have another victory up their sleeve, or will La Salle turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.