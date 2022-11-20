Who's Playing

No. 24 Texas A&M @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Texas A&M 2-2; Loyola Chicago 2-2

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will square off against the #24 Texas A&M Aggies at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at HTC Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Loyola Chicago has to be aching after a bruising 70-48 loss to the Boise State Broncos this past Friday.

Meanwhile, the Aggies have to be hurting after a devastating 103-75 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes this past Friday. Guard Hayden Hefner (13 points), forward Julius Marble II (12 points), and forward Solomon Washington (12 points) were the top scorers for A&M.

Loyola Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past four games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.