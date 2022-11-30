Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Memphis

Current Records: North Alabama 4-3; Memphis 4-2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will take on the North Alabama Lions at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Tigers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Memphis beat the Stanford Cardinal 56-48 on Sunday. Forward DeAndre Williams and guard Alex Lomax were among the main playmakers for Memphis as the former had 12 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds and the latter had 12 points.

Meanwhile, North Alabama lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on the road by a decisive 80-61 margin. North Alabama's defeat came about despite a quality game from Bryson Dawkins, who had 12 points along with five boards.

This next contest looks promising for Memphis, who are favored by a full 26.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 4-2 while North Alabama's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if the Lions bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.