Who's Playing
Iowa @ Michigan State
Current Records: Iowa 12-7; Michigan State 13-7
What to Know
The Michigan State Spartans haven't won a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. MSU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Spartans received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 82-69 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The losing side was boosted by forward Joey Hauser, who had 22 points in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa falling 93-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Iowa got a solid performance out of forward Kris Murray, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Spartans, who are 10-9 against the spread.
The losses put MSU at 13-7 and Iowa at 12-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU is 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, Iowa enters the matchup with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Michigan State and Iowa both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Iowa 86 vs. Michigan State 60
- Feb 13, 2021 - Iowa 88 vs. Michigan State 58
- Feb 02, 2021 - Iowa 84 vs. Michigan State 78
- Feb 25, 2020 - Michigan State 78 vs. Iowa 70
- Jan 24, 2019 - Michigan State 82 vs. Iowa 67
- Dec 03, 2018 - Michigan State 90 vs. Iowa 68
- Feb 06, 2018 - Michigan State 96 vs. Iowa 93
- Feb 11, 2017 - Michigan State 77 vs. Iowa 66
- Jan 14, 2016 - Iowa 76 vs. Michigan State 59
- Dec 29, 2015 - Iowa 83 vs. Michigan State 70