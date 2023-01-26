Who's Playing

Iowa @ Michigan State

Current Records: Iowa 12-7; Michigan State 13-7

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans haven't won a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes since Feb. 25 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. MSU and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Spartans received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 82-69 to the Indiana Hoosiers. The losing side was boosted by forward Joey Hauser, who had 22 points in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Iowa falling 93-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Iowa got a solid performance out of forward Kris Murray, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Spartans, who are 10-9 against the spread.

The losses put MSU at 13-7 and Iowa at 12-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: MSU is 360th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. To make matters even worse for MSU, Iowa enters the matchup with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Michigan State and Iowa both have five wins in their last ten games.