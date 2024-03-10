Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Nebraska 21-9, Michigan 8-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nebraska is 2-8 against Michigan since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center. Michigan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Nebraska, who comes in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Cornhuskers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Scarlet Knights, taking the game 67-56.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nebraska to victory, but perhaps none more so than Juwan Gary, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds. Gary didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against Ohio State on Thursday but the same can't be said for this match. Josiah Allick was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight defeat. They were the victim of a bruising 84-61 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes. Michigan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.9% worse than the opposition.

Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dug McDaniel, who scored 19 points.

Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are 1-4 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 21-9 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.2 points per game. As for the Wolverines, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-22 record this season.

Everything went Nebraska's way against Michigan in their previous matchup back in February as Nebraska made off with a 79-59 win. With Nebraska ahead 45-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Michigan has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.