Evansville Aces @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Evansville 11-8, N. Iowa 11-8

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Evansville Aces and the N. Iowa Panthers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at McLeod Center. Evansville is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Evansville was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 97-48 bruising that the Bulldogs dished out on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Evansville in their matchups with Drake: they've now lost nine in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Evansville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa waltzed into their game Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They snuck past the Salukis with a 61-57 victory. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points N. Iowa has scored all year.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Nate Heise, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

The Aces have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-8 record this season. As for the Panthers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-8 record this season.

Evansville skirted past N. Iowa 91-89 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Evansville since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

N. Iowa is a big 13.5-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

N. Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.