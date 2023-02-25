Who's Playing

San Diego State @ New Mexico

Current Records: San Diego State 22-5; New Mexico 20-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the #22 San Diego State Aztecs and the New Mexico Lobos will face off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at The Pit. San Diego State will be seeking to avenge the 76-67 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 14th.

The Aztecs strolled past the Colorado State Rams with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 77-58. Five players on San Diego State scored in the double digits: forward Jaedon LeDee (14), guard Matt Bradley (13), guard Micah Parrish (12), guard Lamont Butler (11), and guard Darrion Trammell (11).

Meanwhile, New Mexico was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-77 to the Boise State Broncos. Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Diego State is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a ten-point spread on Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

San Diego State's win lifted them to 22-5 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 20-8. On Tuesday San Diego State relied heavily on Lamont Butler, who had 11 points and five assists. It will be up to New Mexico's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.16

Odds

The Aztecs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won seven out of their last 12 games against New Mexico.