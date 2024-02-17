Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans

Current Records: SC State 9-15, Norfolk State 15-9

What to Know

SC State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Norfolk State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop SC State in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs got the win against the Cougars by a conclusive 78-55. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory SC State has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak two weeks ago. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. Norfolk State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-15 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.

SC State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 defeat to the Spartans. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Norfolk State is a big 8-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 6 years.