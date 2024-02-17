Who's Playing
SC State Bulldogs @ Norfolk State Spartans
Current Records: SC State 9-15, Norfolk State 15-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall -- Norfolk, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
SC State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. Norfolk State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop SC State in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs got the win against the Cougars by a conclusive 78-55. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory SC State has managed all season.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak two weeks ago. They took a 69-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawks. Norfolk State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-15 record this season. As for the Spartans, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.
SC State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-72 defeat to the Spartans. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Norfolk State is a big 8-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against SC State in the last 6 years.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Norfolk State 79 vs. SC State 72
- Feb 25, 2023 - Norfolk State 88 vs. SC State 76
- Jan 28, 2023 - Norfolk State 82 vs. SC State 68
- Feb 26, 2022 - Norfolk State 63 vs. SC State 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Norfolk State 87 vs. SC State 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - Norfolk State 73 vs. SC State 62
- Mar 13, 2019 - Norfolk State 78 vs. SC State 73
- Jan 21, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. SC State 69
- Feb 19, 2018 - Norfolk State 76 vs. SC State 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Norfolk State 78 vs. SC State 54