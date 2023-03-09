Who's Playing
Coppin State @ Norfolk State
Regular Season Records: Coppin State 9-22; Norfolk State 20-10
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Coppin State should still be riding high after a win, while the Spartans will be looking to right the ship.
The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday Coppin State proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles enjoyed a cozy 77-65 victory over the Bears.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-67 punch to the gut against the Howard Bison last week.
Coppin State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Spartans' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 47.80% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
Odds
The Spartans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Coppin State.
- Feb 20, 2023 - Coppin State 69 vs. Norfolk State 62
- Jan 21, 2023 - Norfolk State 96 vs. Coppin State 65
- Mar 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 08, 2021 - Coppin State 74 vs. Norfolk State 64
- Feb 07, 2021 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 72
- Jan 24, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 77
- Jan 23, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Feb 17, 2020 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Coppin State 60
- Jan 06, 2020 - Norfolk State 82 vs. Coppin State 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 38
- Jan 12, 2019 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 03, 2018 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Coppin State 67
- Jan 23, 2017 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Coppin State 64
- Feb 22, 2016 - Norfolk State 85 vs. Coppin State 77
- Dec 07, 2015 - Norfolk State 88 vs. Coppin State 56