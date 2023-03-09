Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Norfolk State

Regular Season Records: Coppin State 9-22; Norfolk State 20-10

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles and the Norfolk State Spartans are set to clash at 8 p.m. ET March 9 at Norfolk Scope Arena in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney. Coppin State should still be riding high after a win, while the Spartans will be looking to right the ship.

The Morgan State Bears typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday Coppin State proved too difficult a challenge. The Eagles enjoyed a cozy 77-65 victory over the Bears.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-67 punch to the gut against the Howard Bison last week.

Coppin State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Spartans' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 47.80% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk Scope Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Coppin State.