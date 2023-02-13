Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ North Carolina

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 20-5; North Carolina 16-9

What to Know

The #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Miami (Fla.) and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hurricanes were able to grind out a solid victory over the Louisville Cardinals this past Saturday, winning 93-85. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to forward Norchad Omier, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds, and guard Isaiah Wong, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, UNC took their contest against the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday by a conclusive 91-71 score. Guard Caleb Love and forward Armando Bacot were among the main playmakers for UNC as the former shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards.

Miami (Fla.) is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Hurricanes are now 20-5 while the Tar Heels sit at 16-9. Miami (Fla.) is 14-5 after wins this year, UNC 11-4.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami (Fla.).