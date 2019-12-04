Watch North Carolina vs. Ohio State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Ohio State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 7 North Carolina (home) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 6-1; Ohio State 7-0
What to Know
The #6 Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the #7 North Carolina Tar Heels at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dean E. Smith Center. OSU is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
Everything came up roses for the Buckeyes against the Morgan State Bears last Friday as the team secured a 90-57 win.
Meanwhile, things were close when UNC and the Oregon Ducks clashed, but UNC ultimately edged out the opposition 78-74. F Armando Bacot was the offensive standout of the matchup for UNC, as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six blocks.
OSU isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Buckeyes to 7-0 and the Tar Heels to 6-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Tar Heels are a 4-point favorite against the Buckeyes.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tar Heels, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 23, 2017 - North Carolina 86 vs. Ohio State 72
