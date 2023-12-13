Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Chicago State 3-9, Northwestern 7-1

What to Know

Northwestern will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Chicago State Cougars, where tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three contests -- so hopefully Chicago State likes a good challenge.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact Northwestern proved on Sunday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 91-59 victory over the Titans. With that win, Northwestern brought their scoring average up to 75.9 points per game.

Northwestern got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nick Martinelli out in front who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Martinelli has scored all season. Ryan Langborg was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Cougars, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 66-50 loss to the Tommies on Sunday.

The Wildcats' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.7 points per game. As for the Cougars, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-9 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northwestern just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've only made 40.2% of their shots per game this season. Given Northwestern's sizeable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Northwestern against Chicago State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 85-54 win. Will Northwestern repeat their success, or does Chicago State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 24.5-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Northwestern has won all of the games they've played against Chicago State in the last 8 years.