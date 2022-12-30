Who's Playing
No. 14 Miami (Fla.) @ Notre Dame
Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 12-1; Notre Dame 8-5
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the #14 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Notre Dame proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Fighting Irish in a 59-43 win over Jacksonville. Notre Dame's guard Marcus Hammond filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) was expected to lose against the Virginia Cavaliers last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Miami (Fla.) ultimately received the gift of a 66-64 victory from a begrudging Virginia squad. It was another big night for their guard Isaiah Wong, who had 24 points and five assists along with six boards.
The Fighting Irish are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Notre Dame is now 8-5 while the Hurricanes sit at 12-1. Notre Dame is 4-3 after wins this year, Miami (Fla.) 10-1.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.49
Odds
The Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against Miami (Fla.).
- Feb 02, 2022 - Notre Dame 68 vs. Miami (Fla.) 64
- Feb 14, 2021 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 61
- Jan 24, 2021 - Notre Dame 73 vs. Miami (Fla.) 59
- Feb 23, 2020 - Notre Dame 87 vs. Miami (Fla.) 71
- Feb 06, 2019 - Miami (Fla.) 62 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 19, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 77 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Jan 12, 2017 - Notre Dame 67 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Mar 02, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 68 vs. Notre Dame 50
- Feb 03, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 79 vs. Notre Dame 70