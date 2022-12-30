Who's Playing

No. 14 Miami (Fla.) @ Notre Dame

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 12-1; Notre Dame 8-5

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the #14 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 30 at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Notre Dame proved too difficult a challenge. The stars were brightly shining for the Fighting Irish in a 59-43 win over Jacksonville. Notre Dame's guard Marcus Hammond filled up the stat sheet, picking up 15 points.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) was expected to lose against the Virginia Cavaliers last Tuesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Miami (Fla.) ultimately received the gift of a 66-64 victory from a begrudging Virginia squad. It was another big night for their guard Isaiah Wong, who had 24 points and five assists along with six boards.

The Fighting Irish are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Notre Dame is now 8-5 while the Hurricanes sit at 12-1. Notre Dame is 4-3 after wins this year, Miami (Fla.) 10-1.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.49

Odds

The Hurricanes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame have won five out of their last nine games against Miami (Fla.).