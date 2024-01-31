Halftime Report

A win for Ohio would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Buffalo 41-26.

If Ohio keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-10 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 2-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: Buffalo 2-17, Ohio 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. The Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Ohio will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Golden Flashes by a score of 71-64.

Ohio got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylin Hunter out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Shereef Mitchell, who scored 16 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.

The Bobcats' win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-10. As for the Bulls, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-17.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Ohio haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 15.3 turnovers per game. Given Ohio's sizeable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Ohio's way against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Ohio made off with a 85-61 victory. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Buffalo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ohio is a big 15-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Ohio and Buffalo both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.