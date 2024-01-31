Halftime Report
A win for Ohio would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Buffalo 41-26.
If Ohio keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-10 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 2-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Ohio Bobcats
Current Records: Buffalo 2-17, Ohio 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
What to Know
After two games on the road, Ohio is heading back home. The Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Ohio will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Golden Flashes by a score of 71-64.
Ohio got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylin Hunter out in front who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Shereef Mitchell, who scored 16 points along with five assists and four steals.
Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles.
The Bobcats' win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-10. As for the Bulls, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-17.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Ohio haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Buffalo, though, as they've been averaging 15.3 turnovers per game. Given Ohio's sizeable advantage in that area, Buffalo will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything went Ohio's way against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Ohio made off with a 85-61 victory. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Buffalo have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Ohio is a big 15-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bobcats, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 13.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 149.5 points.
Series History
Ohio and Buffalo both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Ohio 85 vs. Buffalo 61
- Jan 03, 2023 - Buffalo 75 vs. Ohio 72
- Jan 28, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Buffalo 53
- Mar 13, 2021 - Ohio 84 vs. Buffalo 69
- Feb 27, 2021 - Buffalo 86 vs. Ohio 66
- Jan 29, 2021 - Ohio 76 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 25, 2020 - Ohio 80 vs. Buffalo 69
- Jan 14, 2020 - Buffalo 76 vs. Ohio 73
- Mar 05, 2019 - Buffalo 82 vs. Ohio 79
- Feb 19, 2019 - Buffalo 114 vs. Ohio 67