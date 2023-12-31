Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Bryant 8-6, Ole Miss 12-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Bryant proved on Friday. They strolled past the Dragons with points to spare, taking the game 104-86. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 89-72 victory over the Golden Eagles. Ole Miss' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Ole Miss' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Matthew Murrell, who scored 26 points along with five assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 8-6 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 104.8 points per game. As for the Rebels, their win bumped their record up to 12-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Bryant and Ole Miss are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.