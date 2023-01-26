Who's Playing
Colorado @ Oregon
Current Records: Colorado 12-9; Oregon 11-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Colorado Buffaloes will be on the road. The Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Colorado should still be riding high after a win, while Oregon will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Colorado skirted by Washington State 58-55 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard KJ Simpson with 0:04 remaining. Forward Tristan da Silva took over for Colorado, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 47% of their total).
Meanwhile, the Ducks came up short against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, falling 71-64. Despite the loss, Oregon got a solid performance out of guard Jermaine Couisnard, who had 18 points.
Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Colorado against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Colorado's victory brought them up to 12-9 while Oregon's defeat pulled them down to 11-9. Colorado is 5-6 after wins this year, and the Ducks are 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.21
Odds
The Ducks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Colorado have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oregon.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Colorado 68 vs. Oregon 41
- Mar 10, 2022 - Colorado 80 vs. Oregon 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - Oregon 66 vs. Colorado 51
- Jan 25, 2022 - Colorado 82 vs. Oregon 78
- Feb 18, 2021 - Oregon 60 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 07, 2021 - Colorado 79 vs. Oregon 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oregon 68 vs. Colorado 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Colorado 73 vs. Oregon 51
- Dec 31, 2017 - Oregon 77 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oregon 101 vs. Colorado 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Colorado 74 vs. Oregon 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. Colorado 56
- Jan 17, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Oregon 87