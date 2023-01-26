Who's Playing

Colorado @ Oregon

Current Records: Colorado 12-9; Oregon 11-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Colorado Buffaloes will be on the road. The Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Colorado should still be riding high after a win, while Oregon will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Washington State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Colorado proved too difficult a challenge. Colorado skirted by Washington State 58-55 thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard KJ Simpson with 0:04 remaining. Forward Tristan da Silva took over for Colorado, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 47% of their total).

Meanwhile, the Ducks came up short against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, falling 71-64. Despite the loss, Oregon got a solid performance out of guard Jermaine Couisnard, who had 18 points.

Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Colorado against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Colorado's victory brought them up to 12-9 while Oregon's defeat pulled them down to 11-9. Colorado is 5-6 after wins this year, and the Ducks are 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.21

Odds

The Ducks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Colorado have won eight out of their last 14 games against Oregon.