Who's Playing
Pepperdine @ Pacific
Regular Season Records: Pepperdine 9-21; Pacific 14-17
What to Know
The Pepperdine Waves and the Pacific Tigers are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Pepperdine is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The Waves came up short against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, falling 75-67. A silver lining for Pepperdine was the play of forward Jan Zidek, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday the Tigers sidestepped the Portland Pilots for an 81-77 win. Six players on Pacific scored in the double digits: guard Luke Avdalovic (12), guard Cam Denson (12), guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (11), guard Tyler Beard (11), guard Greg Outlaw (11), and guard Moe Odum (10).
A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pepperdine is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.2 on average. Pacifics have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Waves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pacific have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Pepperdine.
- Feb 02, 2023 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Jan 07, 2023 - Pacific 80 vs. Pepperdine 75
- Feb 05, 2022 - Pepperdine 70 vs. Pacific 64
- Feb 03, 2022 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 76
- Jan 21, 2021 - Pepperdine 85 vs. Pacific 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - Pacific 79 vs. Pepperdine 78
- Jan 02, 2020 - Pacific 59 vs. Pepperdine 56
- Mar 07, 2019 - Pepperdine 61 vs. Pacific 53
- Mar 02, 2019 - Pacific 73 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Feb 02, 2019 - Pacific 66 vs. Pepperdine 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - Pacific 81 vs. Pepperdine 72
- Jan 18, 2018 - Pacific 92 vs. Pepperdine 78
- Mar 03, 2017 - Pacific 89 vs. Pepperdine 84
- Feb 04, 2017 - Pepperdine 82 vs. Pacific 72
- Jan 12, 2017 - Pacific 79 vs. Pepperdine 74
- Feb 13, 2016 - Pepperdine 65 vs. Pacific 63
- Jan 07, 2016 - Pepperdine 81 vs. Pacific 76