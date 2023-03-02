Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Pacific

Regular Season Records: Pepperdine 9-21; Pacific 14-17

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves and the Pacific Tigers are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tourney. Pepperdine is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The Waves came up short against the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, falling 75-67. A silver lining for Pepperdine was the play of forward Jan Zidek, who had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday the Tigers sidestepped the Portland Pilots for an 81-77 win. Six players on Pacific scored in the double digits: guard Luke Avdalovic (12), guard Cam Denson (12), guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (11), guard Tyler Beard (11), guard Greg Outlaw (11), and guard Moe Odum (10).

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Pepperdine is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.2 on average. Pacifics have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Waves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pacific have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Pepperdine.