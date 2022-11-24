Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Princeton

Current Records: Army West Point 2-3; Princeton 2-2

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will take on the Princeton Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Copper Box Arena. Princeton should still be riding high after a win, while the Black Knights will be looking to right the ship.

On Sunday, Army lost to the Radford Highlanders by a decisive 90-75 margin.

Meanwhile, Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Marist Red Foxes on Saturday, winning 62-55.

Army is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Army is now 2-3 while the Tigers sit at 2-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Black Knights rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.80% on the season. Princeton is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 21st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.90%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Copper Box Arena -- London, England

Copper Box Arena -- London, England Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.