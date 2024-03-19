Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Boston College 17-14, Providence 19-12

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles and the Providence Friars are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion in an ACC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Boston College unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 66-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Despite the loss, Boston College got a solid performance out of Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Providence found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 79-68 to the Golden Eagles.

Providence's loss came about despite a quality game from Devin Carter, who scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for Providence was Ticket Gaines' abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 19-15. As for the Friars, their loss dropped their record down to 21-13.

Boston College is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Boston College came up short against Providence in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, falling 100-95. Can Boston College avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Providence is a 3-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Providence has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Boston College.