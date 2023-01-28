Who's Playing

UAB @ Rice

Current Records: UAB 14-7; Rice 15-5

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UAB and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tudor Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rice winning the first 85-80 at home and the Blazers taking the second 92-68.

UAB didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 65-59 victory. Four players on UAB scored in the double digits: guard Eric Gaines (19), center Trey Jemison (12), forward KJ Buffen (11), and guard Tony Toney (11).

Meanwhile, the Charlotte 49ers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Rice proved too difficult a challenge. The Owls had just enough and edged out the 49ers 65-63. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Guard Quincy Olivari took over for Rice, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with ten boards.

The wins brought the Blazers up to 14-7 and Rice to 15-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UAB comes into the contest boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 82.6. Rice has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won eight out of their last ten games against Rice.