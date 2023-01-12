Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Sacramento State

Current Records: Northern Colorado 5-11; Sacramento State 9-7

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears are 9-2 against the Sacramento State Hornets since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Bears and Sacramento State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10 p.m. ET at The Hornets Nest. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Hornets winning the first 85-71 on the road and Northern Colorado taking the second 79-61.

Northern Colorado was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 79-74 to the Montana Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Sacramento State as they fell 78-75 to the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday.

Northern Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The losses put the Bears at 5-11 and the Hornets at 9-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Northern Colorado is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.2 on average. Sacramento States have had an even harder time: they are 350th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

Odds

The Hornets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northern Colorado have won nine out of their last 11 games against Sacramento State.