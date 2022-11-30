Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: New Mexico 6-0; Saint Mary's 6-0

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the New Mexico Lobos will be on the road. They will take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at University Credit Union Pavilion.

New Mexico made easy work of the Northern Colorado Bears on Sunday and carried off a 98-74 win. It was another big night for the Lobos' forward Morris Udeze, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Saint Mary's as they fell 68-64 to the Washington Huskies last Friday.

New Mexico have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

New Mexico's victory brought them up to 6-0 while Saint Mary's' loss pulled them down to an identical 6-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.3 on average. But the Gaels enter the matchup with only 55.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Gaels are a big 10-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico and Saint Mary's tied in their last contest.