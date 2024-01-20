Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Creighton 13-5, Seton Hall 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Creighton Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Prudential Center. Seton Hall does have the home-court advantage, but Creighton is expected to win by 2.5 points.

After a string of four wins, Creighton's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 62-48 to the Huskies. Creighton found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 21 to 6 on offense.

The losing side was boosted by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Creighton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 4.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-65 win over the Red Storm.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Seton Hall to victory, but perhaps none more so than Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bluejays' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Pirates, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Creighton just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've made 47% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton beat Seton Hall 75-62 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does Seton Hall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seton Hall.