Who's Playing
Creighton @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Creighton 15-8; Seton Hall 15-9
What to Know
The #23 Creighton Bluejays and the Seton Hall Pirates are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (8-8), but not for long. Creighton and the Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Creighton didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 66-61 victory. Guard Trey Alexander took over for Creighton, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Seton Hall beat the DePaul Blue Demons 69-64 on Sunday. Seton Hall got double-digit scores from five players: guard Kadary Richmond (14), forward Tyrese Samuel (14), forward KC Ndefo (13), guard Al-Amir Dawes (12), and forward Tray Jackson (10).
The Bluejays are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Creighton's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Creighton is now 15-8 while the Pirates sit at 15-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Creighton is stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. Seton Hall has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 27th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Bluejays are a 4-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seton Hall and Creighton both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
