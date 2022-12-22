Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ South Carolina

Current Records: Western Kentucky 8-2; South Carolina 5-6

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

USC came up short against the East Carolina Pirates this past Saturday, falling 64-56. The top scorers for USC were forward Hayden Brown (15 points), forward Gregory Jackson (13 points), and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (13 points).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored WKU last week, but luck did not. They lost to the Louisville Cardinals on the road by a decisive 94-83 margin. Guard Luke Frampton wasn't much of a difference maker for WKU; Frampton finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.