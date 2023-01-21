Who's Playing

UCF @ South Florida

Current Records: UCF 13-5; South Florida 8-11

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 3-12 against the UCF Knights since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Florida and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET at Yuengling Center. The Bulls are out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

The matchup between South Florida and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with South Florida falling 85-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Selton Miguel (15 points) was the top scorer for South Florida.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, falling 77-69. UCF's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Taylor Hendricks, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 11 boards along with three blocks, and guard Tyem Freeman, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF have won 12 out of their last 15 games against South Florida.