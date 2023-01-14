Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Sacred Heart 9-9; St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-9
What to Know
The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Peter Aquilone Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (N.Y.) winning the first 71-66 on the road and the Pioneers taking the second 66-62.
Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hartford Hawks on Saturday, winning 78-71.
Meanwhile, the Terriers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Hartford on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacred Heart is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6-1 against the spread when favored.
The wins brought Sacred Heart up to 9-9 and St. Francis (N.Y.) to 7-9. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Pioneers are 3-5 after wins, St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-4 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pioneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 14 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Feb 05, 2022 - Sacred Heart 66 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 62
- Jan 27, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 71 vs. Sacred Heart 66
- Feb 21, 2021 - Sacred Heart 88 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 88 vs. Sacred Heart 76
- Feb 27, 2020 - Sacred Heart 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 63
- Feb 01, 2020 - Sacred Heart 83 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 02, 2019 - Sacred Heart 71 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 62
- Jan 19, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 92 vs. Sacred Heart 85
- Jan 13, 2018 - Sacred Heart 92 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 52
- Dec 29, 2017 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 68
- Feb 09, 2017 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 65
- Jan 12, 2017 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 75
- Feb 04, 2016 - Sacred Heart 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 85 vs. Sacred Heart 67