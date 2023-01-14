Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Sacred Heart 9-9; St. Francis (N.Y.) 7-9

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Peter Aquilone Court. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Francis (N.Y.) winning the first 71-66 on the road and the Pioneers taking the second 66-62.

Sacred Heart was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hartford Hawks on Saturday, winning 78-71.

Meanwhile, the Terriers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Hartford on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 78-73 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacred Heart is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6-1 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Sacred Heart up to 9-9 and St. Francis (N.Y.) to 7-9. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Pioneers are 3-5 after wins, St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-4 this season -- a victory will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart have won nine out of their last 14 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).