Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Syracuse Orange

Current Records: N. Carolina 19-5, Syracuse 15-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina is 8-2 against the Orange since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Miami typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday N. Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted past the Hurricanes 75-72.

N. Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RJ Davis led the charge by scoring 25 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Elliot Cadeau was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with eight assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Syracuse found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 77-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quadir Copeland, who scored 13 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Maliq Brown, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

The Tar Heels are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Orange, their loss dropped their record down to 15-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for N. Carolina against the Orange when the teams last played back in January as the team secured a 103-67 victory. With N. Carolina ahead 52-30 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Syracuse.