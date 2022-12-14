Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-6; Tennessee State 6-4

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gentry Center. Tennessee State earned a 78-75 win in their most recent contest against Charleston Southern in December of last year.

The Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Tigers proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee State snuck past Lipscomb with a 90-85 victory.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind the Kennesaw State Owls when they played last week, losing 76-65.

Tennessee State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Buccaneers have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

Tennessee State's win lifted them to 6-4 while Charleston Southern's loss dropped them down to 2-6. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if Charleston Southern bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.