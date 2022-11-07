Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ No. 11 Tennessee

What to Know

The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

The Volunteers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for the Golden Eagles to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Tennessee from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.94

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 36-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Volunteers as a 32-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.