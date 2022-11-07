Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ No. 11 Tennessee
What to Know
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
The Volunteers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for the Golden Eagles to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Tennessee from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.94
Odds
The Volunteers are a big 36-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Volunteers as a 32-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Tennessee have won all of the games they've played against Tennessee Tech in the last eight years.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Tennessee 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 69
- Dec 18, 2020 - Tennessee 103 vs. Tennessee Tech 49
- Dec 29, 2018 - Tennessee 96 vs. Tennessee Tech 53
- Dec 13, 2016 - Tennessee 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 68