Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Georgetown 4-3; Texas Tech 4-2

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena. The Hoyas will be strutting in after a victory while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Georgetown proved too difficult a challenge. Georgetown came out on top against UMBC by a score of 79-70. Georgetown relied on the efforts of guard Primo Spears, who had 20 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and guard Jay Heath, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

As for the Red Raiders, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last Wednesday, falling 80-73. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Daniel Batcho, who had 21 points along with six boards.

The Hoyas are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the American Eagles Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 74-70. In other words, don't count Texas Tech out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Raiders are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.