Who's Playing

Louisiana @ No. 7 Texas

Current Records: Louisiana 10-1; Texas 9-1

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the #7 Texas Longhorns will compete for holiday cheer at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Ragin Cajuns bagged a 78-70 win over the McNeese State Cowboys last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, winning 72-62. Texas got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Timmy Allen out in front picking up 15 points and five assists.

Louisiana is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Louisiana up to 10-1 and Texas to 9-1. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin Cajuns enter the game with 84.5 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. But the Longhorns rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.2 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Ragin Cajuns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.